Baltimore Business Journal A venture of MCB Real Estate and Artemis Real Estate Partners has sold an 890,000-square-foot distribution center in the Baltimore suburb of Aberdeen, Md, for $983 million, or $11045/sf The property, at 601 Chelsea Road,...
Philadelphia Inquirer Prologis Inc has paid $45 million for the parking lot at 4700 Island Ave in Philadelphia The San Francisco REIT bought the lot from InterPark of Chicago in a deal brokered by Newmark It plans to build an industrial building on...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has paid $315 million, or $8812/sf, for the 357,504-square-foot distribution building at 7303 Rickenbacker Parkway West in Columbus, Ohio The Newton, Mass, REIT purchased the property from an undisclosed seller...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report UDR Inc has paid $1219 million, or $260,470/unit, for the 468-unit Point at Germantown Station apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Germantown, Md The Highlands Ranch, Colo, REIT bought the...
Clarion Partners has lined up $49 million of financing from Northwestern Mutual Real Estate Investments for Aspire 7th and Grant, a 178-unit apartment property in Denver, for which it paid $91 million, or $511,235/unit, earlier this year JLL Capital...
Sacramento Business Journal An affiliate of Exeter Property Group has paid $158 million, or $14570/sf, for the 108,441-square-foot industrial property at 11380 White Rock Road in Rancho Cordova, Calif The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Monarch Alternative Capital and Tourmaline Capital Partners has paid $2715 million, or $29911/sf, for the 907,704-square-foot One South at the Plaza office building in Charlotte, NC The venture...
Phoenix Business Journal Rreef Property Trust has paid $33 million, or $14667/sf, for Hub 317, a 225,000 square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The non-traded REIT purchased the property from a venture of Confluent Development and DPC Cos, both...
TerraCap Management LLC has paid $311 million, or $16114/sf, for Denver Corporate Center I, a 193,000-square-foot office building within the Denver Tech Center The Naples, Fla, investment firm purchased the property from a venture of Origin...