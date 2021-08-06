Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Judge Debra A James of the New York State Supreme Court has ruled that the Gap Inc owes $24 million in missed rent, interest and attorney fees for the 60,000 square feet of space it leases at the 160,000-sf building at 1530...
REBusiness Online VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground for a 102 million square-foot industrial building at the Raymore Commerce Center in Raymore, Mo The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at the southwest...
Bldup Greystar Real Estate Partners is developing a 450-unit apartment property at 35 Garvey St in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The five-story building is about a mile from the 650-unit 85 Boston St that Greystar already has underway It will...
Real Estate NJ AMS Acquisitions is planning a 96-unit apartment property at 377 Summerhill Road in East Brunswick, NJ The New York developer recently acquired the seven-acre site from a venture of the Hampshire Cos and Diversified Realty Advisors in...
St Louis Business Journal A venture of PCCP LLC and TriStar Properties has broken ground for the Westport Commerce Center, a 13 million-square-foot industrial property in Maryland Heights, Mo The six-building property is being built on a speculative...
Bisnow Hilco Redevelopment Partners has filed plans to construct a massive mixed-use project on the site of the former Potomac River Generating Station in Alexandria, Va The development, at 1300 North Royal St, will have 2,000 apartment units,...
Bisnow WC Smith has filed plans to construct a 520-unit apartment property at 850 South Capitol St SE in Washington, DC The Washington developer is under contract to acquire the site from CSX Transportation The site sits near the intersection of...
Real Estate NJ McGowan Builders is planning a 224-unit apartment property in Hackensack, NJ The project is being proposed for the site at 89, 93, 95 and 107-109 Anderson St It currently houses vacant buildings that will be demolished The project...
The Real Deal Blackstone Mortgage Trust has provided $500 million of financing for the construction of the 745-unit apartment property at 227 West St in Brooklyn, NY The debt is comprised of a $400 million mortgage and a $100 million mezzanine loan...