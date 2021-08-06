Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Last week’s extension, through October 3rd, of a federal moratorium against the evictions of apartment tenants for non-payment of rent won’t have too much of an impact on institutionally-owned...
Bldup Redgate Capital Partners is planning a 291-unit apartment property at 22 Whitin Ave in Revere, Mass, about 10 miles northeast of downtown Boston The Boston company would demolish the five existing buildings on the 14-acre site and construct a...
Bldup Greystar Real Estate Partners is developing a 450-unit apartment property at 35 Garvey St in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The five-story building is about a mile from the 650-unit 85 Boston St that Greystar already has underway It will...
Real Estate NJ AMS Acquisitions is planning a 96-unit apartment property at 377 Summerhill Road in East Brunswick, NJ The New York developer recently acquired the seven-acre site from a venture of the Hampshire Cos and Diversified Realty Advisors in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Biden administration this week enacted a moratorium against residential evictions through Oct 3 in areas of the United States that have seen substantial or high rates of coronavirus cases in recent...
Real Estate NJ McGowan Builders is planning a 224-unit apartment property in Hackensack, NJ The project is being proposed for the site at 89, 93, 95 and 107-109 Anderson St It currently houses vacant buildings that will be demolished The project...
The Real Deal Blackstone Mortgage Trust has provided $500 million of financing for the construction of the 745-unit apartment property at 227 West St in Brooklyn, NY The debt is comprised of a $400 million mortgage and a $100 million mezzanine loan...
The Real Deal Hero Construction has lined up $195 million of construction financing from Metropolitan Bank for the 119-unit Modern apartment property in East Orange, NJ The 18-month loan was arranged by Progress Capital The five-story building, at...
National monthly rents for apartments continued to climb in June – setting a new record of $23/unit, or 158 percent, to $1,482/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That increase is nearly double the previous record monthly increase, of $12/unit,...