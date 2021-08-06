Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Judge Debra A James of the New York State Supreme Court has ruled that the Gap Inc owes $24 million in missed rent, interest and attorney fees for the 60,000 square feet of space it leases at the 160,000-sf building at 1530...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Biden administration this week enacted a moratorium against residential evictions through Oct 3 in areas of the United States that have seen substantial or high rates of coronavirus cases in recent...
National monthly rents for apartments continued to climb in June – setting a new record of $23/unit, or 158 percent, to $1,482/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That increase is nearly double the previous record monthly increase, of $12/unit,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Gopher Resource LLC has signed a five-year lease for 206,382 square feet of industrial space at 1820 Massaro Blvd in Tampa, Fla Colliers International brokered the lease on behalf of the landlord, an unidentified Canadian...
The Real Deal Floor & Décor has signed a lease for 95,000 square feet of industrial space at 4 Henry St in Commack, NY, on Long Island The flooring retailer is taking some of the space that Target once had occupied before vacating it in...
New York Post Advance Publications has paid nearly $10 million in back rent for the 11 million square feet of space it leases at One World Trade Center in Manhattan The company, Conde Nast’s parent, had withheld paying rent in January, but...
New York Post Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson has renewed its lease for 380,438 square feet at One New York Plaza, a 26 million-sf office building in Manhattan The law firm’s lease was scheduled to expire at the end of February...
Commercial Property Executive MLILY has agreed to fully lease G303, a 13 million-square-foot industrial property that is under construction in Glendale, Ariz The Knoxville, Tenn, mattress manufacturer was represented in the lease by Colliers...
Commercial Observer The Carlyle Group has expanded its lease to 194,702 square feet at the 17 million-square-foot One Vanderbilt office building in Manhattan The private-equity company recently signed for 33,924 sf on the 32nd floor of the 67-story...