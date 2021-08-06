Log In or Subscribe to read more
Phoenix Business Journal Rreef Property Trust has paid $33 million, or $14667/sf, for Hub 317, a 225,000 square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The non-traded REIT purchased the property from a venture of Confluent Development and DPC Cos, both...
TerraCap Management LLC has paid $311 million, or $16114/sf, for Denver Corporate Center I, a 193,000-square-foot office building within the Denver Tech Center The Naples, Fla, investment firm purchased the property from a venture of Origin...
Crain’s Chicago Business Oxford Capital Group has acquired Thompson Chicago, a 247-room hotel in Chicago The sales price was not disclosed but the Chicago investment manager is believed to be paying between $70 million and $75 million, or up to...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has paid $94 million, or $470,000/room, for the 200-room Jekyll Island Club Resort on Jekyll Island in Georgia The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property from Northview Hotel Group of Wilton, Conn The beachfront resort is...
San Diego Business Journal Capstone Advisors has paid $14 million, or $18786/sf, for Galveston Tech Center, a 74,525 square-foot industrial and research and development property in Chandler, Ariz The Carlsbad, Calif, investment firm, which was...
First National Realty Partners has paid $383 million, or $27578/sf, for Cedar Center South, a 138,881-square-foot retail center in University Heights, Ohio, about nine miles east of Cleveland The Red Bank, NJ, investment manager, which owns 31...
Puget Sound Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $3028 million, or $700,925/sf, for two apartment properties that total 432 units in Seattle The New York investment manager acquired the properties -the 251-unit Ascent South Lake Union at 1145...
ZMR Capital has paid $65 million, or $162,500/unit, for the 400-unit Hanley Place Apartments in Tampa ZMR, a Tampa investor, bought the property, at 7315 West Hanna Ave, from NorthEnd Equities of Brooklyn, NY, which had acquired it in 2019 for $422...
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $1072 million for a pair of apartment properties with 504 units in the fast-growing Riverside County, Calif, city of Moreno Valley, Calif The two properties, roughly a mile apart, are the Sienna Pointe Apartments,...