Log In or Subscribe to read more
Phoenix Business Journal Macquarie Asset Management has paid $565 million, or $31827/sf, for CASA, a 177,522-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Sydney, Australia, investor purchased the property from George Oliver Cos, which had paid $1649...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co expects to sell one or two non-core properties before the end of the year in an effort that it expects will result in net proceeds of about $100 million The proposed sales – the Santa...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Helleman & Friedman has paid $1363 million, or about $6109/sf, for the 223,124-square-foot office and industrial building at 14201 NW 60th Ave in Miami Lakes, Fla The San Francisco private-equity...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Bridge Development Partners has sold the Bridge Point Miramar industrial property in Miramar, Fla, for $7155 million, or about $23503/sf The Chicago company sold the 304,428-square-foot complex to Cabot...
South Florida Business Journal Morning Calm Management has paid $5417 million, or about $20398/sf, for a portfolio of three office buildings totaling 265,561 square feet in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla A company managed by Alfred N Marulli Jr of...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Alberto Dayan of North Miami Beach, Fla, has bought the 95,024-square-foot Nob Hill Place retail property in Sunrise, Fla, for $235 million, or about $24731/sf An affiliate of Janoura Realty of...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Dollinger Properties has paid $56 million, or $33547/sf, for Valley Creative Center, a 166,928-square-foot office and research and development property in San Jose, Calif The Redwood City, Calif, investor purchased...
Hines has raised $750 million for its Hines US Property Partners fund, an open-end vehicle that will pursue core properties in the multifamily, industrial, office, mixed-use and certain niche sectors, including life sciences and self storage The...
West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, Mo, has sold to a group of local investors for what is said to have been $10 million The 509,713-square-foot retail property was the last of five shopping malls that had secured what had been a $240 million loan...