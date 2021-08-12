Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News The Dallas City Council has approved plans for the development of a downtown mixed-use complex Hunt Realty Investments is developing the project on an 11-acre site along Field Street near Woodall Rodgers Freeway The site formerly...
Austin Business Journal Ground broke recently on the 164-acre Wolf Lakes Village mixed-use development in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas The European-style property is being built at the northwest corner of Interstate 35...
Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group is buying the former headquarters of CompuCom Systems in Dallas that it will redevelop into medical-office and residential space The property, which has sat vacant for more than five years,...
Dallas Morning News Construction could start later this year on a 12-story office building in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas VanTrust Real Estate of Kansas City, Mo, is developing the property near the northwest corner of the Dallas North...
New York Post Chubb Group is in “advanced talks” to lease 250,000 square feet at 550 Madison Ave, a 750,000-sf office building in midtown Manhattan Asking rents at the building, which had undergone some $300 million of renovations,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Cleveland industrial market saw 814,115 square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, adding to the 90,482 sf of negative absorption in the first, according to Newmark, making it an...
Los Angeles Business Journal Tolead Logistics Ltd has agreed to fully lease the 155,000-square-foot industrial property at 5383 Alcoa Ave in Vernon, Calif, about six miles south of Los Angeles The Chinese e-commerce company will occupy the space...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust reported an 8 percent spike in apartment rents for new and renewal leases in the second quarter, benefiting from its exposure to the country’s strong-performing Sunbelt region...
San Antonio Business Journal Presidium Group LLC is developing the 370-unit Presidium Chase Hill apartment complex in San Antonio The Dallas developer is building the property on 17 acres at 15950 Chase Hill Blvd The development’s first...