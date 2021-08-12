Log In or Subscribe to read more
Phoenix Business Journal Macquarie Asset Management has paid $565 million, or $31827/sf, for CASA, a 177,522-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Sydney, Australia, investor purchased the property from George Oliver Cos, which had paid $1649...
Multi Housing News Kittle Property Group Inc has secured $468 million of financing for the development of Meadows on Main, a 264-unit apartment property in Whitestown, Ind KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment provided a $25 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The commercial real estate investment-sales market has just about fully recovered, as the number of property deals tracked by CBRE has nearly reached 2019’s record levels The brokerage tracks investor...
Dwight Capital has provided $7499 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program, for the 305-unit Saddleback Ranch Apartments in Mission Viejo, Calif The loan allowed the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Helleman & Friedman has paid $1363 million, or about $6109/sf, for the 223,124-square-foot office and industrial building at 14201 NW 60th Ave in Miami Lakes, Fla The San Francisco private-equity...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Bridge Development Partners has sold the Bridge Point Miramar industrial property in Miramar, Fla, for $7155 million, or about $23503/sf The Chicago company sold the 304,428-square-foot complex to Cabot...
South Florida Business Journal Morning Calm Management has paid $5417 million, or about $20398/sf, for a portfolio of three office buildings totaling 265,561 square feet in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla A company managed by Alfred N Marulli Jr of...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Alberto Dayan of North Miami Beach, Fla, has bought the 95,024-square-foot Nob Hill Place retail property in Sunrise, Fla, for $235 million, or about $24731/sf An affiliate of Janoura Realty of...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Dollinger Properties has paid $56 million, or $33547/sf, for Valley Creative Center, a 166,928-square-foot office and research and development property in San Jose, Calif The Redwood City, Calif, investor purchased...