Sacramento Business Journal USA Properties Fund is planning to build Whitney Ranch, a 288-unit apartment property in Rocklin, Calif, about 27 miles northeast of Sacramento, Calif The $88 million development is being planned for an 117-acre...
Tampa Bay Business Journal DevMar Development is expected to start construction this month on a studio apartment property with 100 units in St Petersburg, Fla The seven-story building is being built at First Avenue North and 11th Street North in the...
Charlotte Business Journal Heritage Income Properties has bought The Luxe of Huntersville, a 259-unit apartment complex in Huntersville, NC, for $66 million, or about $254,826/unit The Fairview Park, Ohio, company bought the property, at 11418...
Dallas Morning News The Dallas City Council has approved plans for the development of a downtown mixed-use complex Hunt Realty Investments is developing the project on an 11-acre site along Field Street near Woodall Rodgers Freeway The site formerly...
AZ Big Media IDM Cos has broken ground on Acero Queen Creek Station, a 476-unit apartment property in Queen Creek, Ariz The Vancouver, Wash, developer is building the property at the northwest corner of South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Helleman & Friedman has paid $1363 million, or about $6109/sf, for the 223,124-square-foot office and industrial building at 14201 NW 60th Ave in Miami Lakes, Fla The San Francisco private-equity...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Bridge Development Partners has sold the Bridge Point Miramar industrial property in Miramar, Fla, for $7155 million, or about $23503/sf The Chicago company sold the 304,428-square-foot complex to Cabot...
South Florida Business Journal Morning Calm Management has paid $5417 million, or about $20398/sf, for a portfolio of three office buildings totaling 265,561 square feet in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla A company managed by Alfred N Marulli Jr of...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Alberto Dayan of North Miami Beach, Fla, has bought the 95,024-square-foot Nob Hill Place retail property in Sunrise, Fla, for $235 million, or about $24731/sf An affiliate of Janoura Realty of...