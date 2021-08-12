Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The commercial real estate investment-sales market has just about fully recovered, as the number of property deals tracked by CBRE has nearly reached 2019’s record levels The brokerage tracks investor...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Cleveland industrial market saw 814,115 square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, adding to the 90,482 sf of negative absorption in the first, according to Newmark, making it an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust reported an 8 percent spike in apartment rents for new and renewal leases in the second quarter, benefiting from its exposure to the country’s strong-performing Sunbelt region...
National monthly rents for apartments continued to climb in June – setting a new record of $23/unit, or 158 percent, to $1,482/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That increase is nearly double the previous record monthly increase, of $12/unit,...
MSCI Inc, a provider of investment data, has agreed to buy Real Capital Analytics, which tracks commercial property investment-sales, for $950 million in cash The transaction is slated to be completed in the fourth quarter and shows just how high...
The structured tax-deferred exchange market continues to roll This year through June, $275 billion of equity capital was raised, according to Mountain Dell Consulting LLC That puts it on track to easily crush the $365 billion record set by the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac funded a total of $596 billion of multifamily loans during the first half, down 67 percent from the $639 billion they funded during the same period last year Freddie funded $272...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $596 billion of property sales transactions took place in June, taking volume for the first half of the year to 16,228 properties totaling $25147 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics The...
Average daily rates generated by US hotels slipped to $13919 for the week through July 17 from the all-time high of $13984 recorded the previous week, according to STR But the Hendersonville, Tenn, research company noted that ADR remains 18 percent...