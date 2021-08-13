Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp, which holds a $4 million mezzanine loan against 690 Madison Ave in Manhattan’s Lenox Hill area, has moved to foreclose against the 7,850-square-foot retail building The property, leased to high-end retailer...
The venture that owns the Royalton Park Avenue Hotel in Manhattan's Midtown South area has been granted a two-year extension of its $124 million senior mortgage The loan is split into a $5767 million piece that's securitized through GS Mortgage...
Natixis has provided $515 million of financing against 145 Lt George W Lee Ave in Memphis, Tenn The loan allows the property’s owner, Somera Road Inc, to retire financing that Oceanview Commercial Mortgage Finance had provided two years ago...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $768 million of financing against the first phase of the S’PARK mixed-use property in Boulder, Colo JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan on behalf of the property’s developers, John Buck Co and Kinship...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ladder Capital Corp originated 22 loans totaling $839 million, including $35 million of fixed-rate conduit loans during the three months through the end of June, and has another $1 billion of loans under...
Multi Housing News Kittle Property Group Inc has secured $468 million of financing for the development of Meadows on Main, a 264-unit apartment property in Whitestown, Ind KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment provided a $25 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co expects to sell one or two non-core properties before the end of the year in an effort that it expects will result in net proceeds of about $100 million The proposed sales – the Santa...
Dwight Capital has provided $7499 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program, for the 305-unit Saddleback Ranch Apartments in Mission Viejo, Calif The loan allowed the...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Alberto Dayan of North Miami Beach, Fla, has bought the 95,024-square-foot Nob Hill Place retail property in Sunrise, Fla, for $235 million, or about $24731/sf An affiliate of Janoura Realty of...