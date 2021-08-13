Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is underway on a pair of apartment properties with a total of 128 units in San Antonio Atlantic Pacific Communities of Miami is developing each 64-unit property, Vista at Everest and Vista at Interpark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities Inc is looking to expand its footprint in the Sunbelt region, setting its signs on acquiring or developing properties in four additional markets The Arlington, Va, REIT, whose...
Dallas Morning News Asana Partners has bought The Hill, a 200,000-square-foot retail property in Dallas, for an undisclosed price The Charlotte, NC, real estate investor bought the property, which sits on about 20 acres at the northeast corner of...
Dallas Morning News Elements Sleep has signed a lease for 177,473 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas The furniture wholesaler is taking its space at Urban District 30 – Building 1, with 380,513 sf at 1475...
Dallas Morning News An unidentified investor has bought Beacon on Westmoreland, a 194-unit apartment complex in DeSoto, Texas The sales price was not known The property, at 120 South Westmoreland Road, was built two years ago by a venture of...
Dallas Morning News Shore to Shore Properties has bought the 148-unit Riverside Place Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Sausalito, Calif, investor bought the complex, at 2800 NE Green Oaks Blvd, from MPH Partners of Irving,...
Sacramento Business Journal USA Properties Fund is planning to build Whitney Ranch, a 288-unit apartment property in Rocklin, Calif, about 27 miles northeast of Sacramento, Calif The $88 million development is being planned for an 117-acre...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Scannell Properties has been approved to build the next phase of the Gardner Logistics Park in Locust Grove, Ga, about 36 miles southeast of Atlanta The Indianapolis developer is starting work this fall on the industrial...
Tampa Bay Business Journal DevMar Development is expected to start construction this month on a studio apartment property with 100 units in St Petersburg, Fla The seven-story building is being built at First Avenue North and 11th Street North in the...