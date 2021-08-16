Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Mapletree Investments has paid $285 million, or about $1,040/sf, for the former American Cancer Society’s Atlanta headquarters The Singapore real estate company bought the 274,000-square-foot property from Sila...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Bluerock Real Estate has sold Park & Kingston, a 168-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $4485 million, or about $266,964/unit The company, which had acquired the property in 2015, sold it to...
South Florida Business Journal Miami-Dade County has paid $1185 million, or about $138058/sf, for an 85,822-square-foot warehouse and office building near the Miami International Airport It bought the property, at 1777 NW 72nd Ave, on behalf of its...
Puget Sound Business Journal A venture of High Street Residential and MetLife Investment Management has broken ground on Corner 63, a 139-unit apartment property in Seattle The seven-story property is being built at 6300 Ninth Ave, about five miles...
South Florida Business Journal One Global Property Management has paid $145 million, or about $31040/sf, for the 46,714-square-foot retail and office property at 1750 University Drive in Coral Springs, Fla A company managed by Itai Kathein of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Woodward Properties has bought the Driftwood Apartments, a 72-unit property in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $127 million, or about $176,389/unit The Upper Darby, Pa, multifamily investment firm sold the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Brookfield Property Group has sold the Doral West Apartment Homes, a 388-unit property in Doral, Fla, for $14635 million, or about $377,191/unit The New York company sold the property, which sits on 224...
Austin Business Journal Sabot Development is planning to build the Mira mixed-use project in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, developer is expected to start work on the project, at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Locust Street, in January, with...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is underway on a pair of apartment properties with a total of 128 units in San Antonio Atlantic Pacific Communities of Miami is developing each 64-unit property, Vista at Everest and Vista at Interpark...