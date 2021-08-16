Log In or Subscribe to read more
Property West Residential has paid $110 million, or $387,323/unit, for Capella at Rancho del Oro, a 284-unit apartment property in Oceanside, Calif The San Diego company purchased the complex from FPA Multifamily of San Francisco in a deal brokered...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Mapletree Investments has paid $285 million, or about $1,040/sf, for the former American Cancer Society’s Atlanta headquarters The Singapore real estate company bought the 274,000-square-foot property from Sila...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Bluerock Real Estate has sold Park & Kingston, a 168-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $4485 million, or about $266,964/unit The company, which had acquired the property in 2015, sold it to...
South Florida Business Journal Onyx Housing Group has filed plans to build a 300-unit apartment property in Miami The Miami Lakes, Fla, developer has proposed building the property on 911 acres at 24000 SW 127th Ave Plans call for one six-story...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Peak Capital Partners has paid $36 million, or $240,000/unit, for the 150-unit Lake Ridge Apartments in Prior Lake, Minn, about 25 miles south of Minneapolis The Provo, Utah, investment firm purchased the...
Commercial Observer River Rock Capital has lined up $85 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of two apartment properties with a combined 606 units near the South Texas Medical Center in San Antonio Rialto Capital provided the five-year...
Dallas Business Journal Benedetti Co has bought a portfolio of six industrial buildings totaling 289,225 square feet in North Texas for an undisclosed price The Irvine, Calif, company bought the properties, which are a combined 82 percent leased,...
Commercial Property Executive Hager Pacific Properties has paid $173 million, or $11931/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot industrial property at 13255 South Broadway in Los Angeles The local investor purchased the property from an undisclosed seller...
The Wyoming Valley Mall in the northeast Pennsylvania city of Wilkes-Barre has been sold for $216 million That compares with the property's $17 million appraised value set last October The transaction resulted in a $52 million loss to the CMBS...