Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer River Rock Capital has lined up $85 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of two apartment properties with a combined 606 units near the South Texas Medical Center in San Antonio Rialto Capital provided the five-year...
Dallas Business Journal Benedetti Co has bought a portfolio of six industrial buildings totaling 289,225 square feet in North Texas for an undisclosed price The Irvine, Calif, company bought the properties, which are a combined 82 percent leased,...
Austin Business Journal Sabot Development is planning to build the Mira mixed-use project in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, developer is expected to start work on the project, at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Locust Street, in January, with...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is underway on a pair of apartment properties with a total of 128 units in San Antonio Atlantic Pacific Communities of Miami is developing each 64-unit property, Vista at Everest and Vista at Interpark...
Dallas Morning News Asana Partners has bought The Hill, a 200,000-square-foot retail property in Dallas, for an undisclosed price The Charlotte, NC, real estate investor bought the property, which sits on about 20 acres at the northeast corner of...
Dallas Morning News Elements Sleep has signed a lease for 177,473 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas The furniture wholesaler is taking its space at Urban District 30 – Building 1, with 380,513 sf at 1475...
Dallas Morning News An unidentified investor has bought Beacon on Westmoreland, a 194-unit apartment complex in DeSoto, Texas The sales price was not known The property, at 120 South Westmoreland Road, was built two years ago by a venture of...
Dallas Morning News Shore to Shore Properties has bought the 148-unit Riverside Place Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Sausalito, Calif, investor bought the complex, at 2800 NE Green Oaks Blvd, from MPH Partners of Irving,...
Dallas Morning News Wood Distribution Solutions has signed a lease for more than 700,000 square feet of warehouse space in Fort Worth, Texas The Arlington, Texas, logistics company is leasing its space at the Synergy Crossing industrial property,...