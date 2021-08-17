Log In or Subscribe to read more
Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust has provided $2918 million of financing against the 203,642-square-foot Gainey Ranch Corporate Center II in Scottsdale, Ariz The long-term loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The office property, on a nearly...
San Antonio Business Journal RightQuest Residential has broken ground on a 264-unit apartment property in San Antonio’s Far West Side neighborhood The development is being built at 12136 US Highway 90, next to the Lucky Ranch master-planned...
Property West Residential has paid $110 million, or $387,323/unit, for Capella at Rancho del Oro, a 284-unit apartment property in Oceanside, Calif The San Diego company purchased the complex from FPA Multifamily of San Francisco in a deal brokered...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Mapletree Investments has paid $285 million, or about $1,040/sf, for the former American Cancer Society’s Atlanta headquarters The Singapore real estate company bought the 274,000-square-foot property from Sila...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Bluerock Real Estate has sold Park & Kingston, a 168-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $4485 million, or about $266,964/unit The company, which had acquired the property in 2015, sold it to...
South Florida Business Journal Miami-Dade County has paid $1185 million, or about $138058/sf, for an 85,822-square-foot warehouse and office building near the Miami International Airport It bought the property, at 1777 NW 72nd Ave, on behalf of its...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Peak Capital Partners has paid $36 million, or $240,000/unit, for the 150-unit Lake Ridge Apartments in Prior Lake, Minn, about 25 miles south of Minneapolis The Provo, Utah, investment firm purchased the...
Dallas Business Journal Woods Distribution Solution has agreed to fully lease a 707,940-square-foot industrial property at 11501 North Freeway in Fort Worth, Texas The warehousing and logistics company is leasing its space from TCRG Properties,...
Commercial Observer River Rock Capital has lined up $85 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of two apartment properties with a combined 606 units near the South Texas Medical Center in San Antonio Rialto Capital provided the five-year...