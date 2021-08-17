Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The commercial real estate investment-sales market has just about fully recovered, as the number of property deals tracked by CBRE has nearly reached 2019’s record levels The brokerage tracks investor...
Hines has raised $750 million for its Hines US Property Partners fund, an open-end vehicle that will pursue core properties in the multifamily, industrial, office, mixed-use and certain niche sectors, including life sciences and self storage The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Carlyle Group so far has raised nearly $7 billion of equity commitments for its latest real estate investment fund and expects to reach its $8 billion hard cap by this fall The vehicle, Carlyle Realty...
RockFarmer Properties is looking to raise $50 million of equity commitments for its fifth real estate investment fund The vehicle, RockFarmer Opportunity Fund V, pursues apartment properties in the Southeastern United States and Texas, as well as...
Asia Capital Real Estate has raised $325 million for ACRE Credit Fund I, exceeding its $300 million target The Atlanta alternative lender started raising capital for its fund early last year Among those contributing capital included institutional...
The structured tax-deferred exchange market continues to roll This year through June, $275 billion of equity capital was raised, according to Mountain Dell Consulting LLC That puts it on track to easily crush the $365 billion record set by the...
Blackstone Group’s real estate assets under management increased in the second quarter by 24 percent to $2075 billion, when compared with a year ago The giant investment manager has a total of $68403 billion of assets under management, which...
Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds has made an investment in Mosaic Real Estate Credit Funds in a deal that also facilitated the buy-out of co-founder Vicky Schiff, who has left the company to pursue her other interests The size or scope of the...
American Landmark Apartments, which owns 100 properties with 34,000 units in the Southeast and Texas, has raised $918 million of equity commitments for its latest investment fund American Landmark Fund III was launched by the Tampa, Fla, investment...