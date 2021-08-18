Log In or Subscribe to read more
Forum Capital Advisors, which two years ago launched a fund that pursued investments in commercial real estate debt instruments, is taking that vehicle a step further It's converting it into an open-ended vehicle, Forum CRE Income Fund, that invests...
David King, who was head of commercial real estate credit and underwriting at CWCapital Asset Management, has joined Greystone as managing director in its special servicing group King reports to Rob Russell, president of Greystone’s special...
Robert Parmar and Ryan Kidwell, who specialize in the sales brokerage of apartment properties in the Pacific Northwest, have joined Mogharebi Group Mogharebi is a five-year-old investment-sales and advisory shop led by Alex Mogharebi, who previously...
The 11 million-square-foot shopping center has been appraised at a value of $88 million That compares with an appraised value of $313 million when a $1989 million mortgage was written against 478,333 sf of the property's non-anchor space 10 years...
The Wyoming Valley Mall in the northeast Pennsylvania city of Wilkes-Barre has been sold for $216 million That compares with the property's $17 million appraised value set last October The transaction resulted in a $52 million loss to the CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Oxford Valley Mall in suburban Philadelphia has been appraised at a value of just $399 million That’s only 15 percent of the 134 million-square-foot mall’s $25493 million appraised value set...
The venture that owns the Royalton Park Avenue Hotel in Manhattan's Midtown South area has been granted a two-year extension of its $124 million senior mortgage The loan is split into a $5767 million piece that's securitized through GS Mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ladder Capital Corp originated 22 loans totaling $839 million, including $35 million of fixed-rate conduit loans during the three months through the end of June, and has another $1 billion of loans under...
Arbor Realty Trust Inc has hired Brian Blue as managing director of FHA production Blue will oversee the Uniondale, NY, lender’s Federal Housing Administration lending operation, which the REIT is aiming to expand He is rejoining the company,...