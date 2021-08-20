Log In or Subscribe to read more
Louisville Business First St James Crossing LLC has filed plans to build Brentlinger Townhomes, a 113-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The project is being planned for a 10-acre site at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Brentlinger...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of CAF Partners X LLC had paid $69 million, or about $188,525/unit, for the 366-unit Lakeview Flats apartment property in Tamarac, Fla The Nashville, Tenn, company bought the complex, on 326-acres at 8800...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Goldman Sachs Group has bought the 977,608-square-foot industrial building at 6710 Oakley Industrial Blvd in Union City, Ga, about 17 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta, for $134 million, or about $13707/sf The financial...
Crain’s Chicago Business Sterling Bay Co has lined up $100 million of financing for the construction of a 200,000-square-foot office property at 345 North Morgan St in Chicago Bank OZK provided the senior loan for the development, while...
Charlotte Business Journal Beacon Partners has bought a three-building industrial property with a total of 148,686 square feet in Charlotte, NC, for $167 million, or about $11232/sf The Charlotte developer bought the property, which sits on about 25...
South Florida Business Journal Parkview Financial has provided $265 million of construction financing for the initial phase of the Riverwest retail and apartment project in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood The Los Angeles lender provided the...
South Florida Business Journal DanNico Properties LLC has proposed building the Palms on Parker Apartments in Miami The Deerfield Beach, Fla, developer is constructing the six-story building on one acre at 14259 Henderson Drive, a block east of...
South Florida Business Journal Prime Group Holdings has bought a 100,800-square-foot self-storage facility in Lake Park, Fla, about seven miles north of West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1068 million, or about $10595/sf The Saratoga Springs, NY, company...
Columbus Business First The Pizzuti Cos has broken ground on Hamilton Road One Distribution Center, a 324,000-square-foot industrial property in Groveport, Ohio The Columbus, Ohio, developer is building the property at 4450 Hamilton Road, about 12...