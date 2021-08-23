Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $55 million of financing against the 103-unit Urban apartment property in Queens, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the floating-rate loan A venture of Skyview Cos and institutional investors...
Commercial Observer Barclays has provided $38 million of financing against the Richard Pruss Wellness Center, an 84,000-square-foot office building in the Bronx, NY The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Manatus Development Group of New...
Rose Associates’ plan to redevelop the former AT&T Building at 440 Hamilton Ave in downtown White Plains, NY, has taken a major step forwarding as Pacific Western Bank has provided $13451 million of construction financing and Square Mile...
An affiliate of Pacific Urban Residential has paid $851 million for a pair of apartment properties in Kent, Wash, and Federal Way, Wash The Palo Alto, Calif, investor bought the two properties from Gelt Inc of Los Angeles, which was represented by...
Ramsfield Hospitality Finance has teamed with CarVal Investors to provide $725 million of senior financing against the 335-room Margaritaville Lake Resort located in Lake Conroe, Texas, just outside of Houston The loan allowed the property’s...
Louisville Business First St James Crossing LLC has filed plans to build Brentlinger Townhomes, a 113-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The project is being planned for a 10-acre site at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Brentlinger...
Charlotte Business Journal Greenberg Gibbons Properties is building the CLT Commerce Center, a 124,440-square-foot industrial property near the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport The Owings Mills, Md, developer is building the property on a...
KH Properties has secured $20 million of Fannie Mae financing for the 290-unit Metro Apartments at Granite City in Granite City, Ill Berkadia originated the 10-year loan on behalf of KH Properties, of St Louis It requires only interest payments for...
Berkadia has provided $449 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for Affinity on Georgia, a 210-unit apartment property in Silver Spring, Md The loan allows the property’s owner,...