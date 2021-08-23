Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer EagleBank provided a $43 million senior loan, while the Black Economic Development Fund provided $8 million of mezzanine debt against the 68,203-square-foot office and retail project at 1909 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE in...
The Registry Shidler Group has paid $113 million, or $392,361/unit, for 288 units at Ethos Community, an apartment property in Kent, Wash, about 20 miles south of downtown Seattle The Honolulu investor purchased the property from its developer, a...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $55 million of financing against the 103-unit Urban apartment property in Queens, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the floating-rate loan A venture of Skyview Cos and institutional investors...
Commercial Observer Barclays has provided $38 million of financing against the Richard Pruss Wellness Center, an 84,000-square-foot office building in the Bronx, NY The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Manatus Development Group of New...
Rose Associates’ plan to redevelop the former AT&T Building at 440 Hamilton Ave in downtown White Plains, NY, has taken a major step forwarding as Pacific Western Bank has provided $13451 million of construction financing and Square Mile...
A venture of the National Housing Partnership Foundation, Peebles Corp and West End Capital Group has secured $194 million of financing for the development of a 41-unit affordable-housing property at 17 Mississippi Ave in Washington, DC The District...
An affiliate of Pacific Urban Residential has paid $851 million for a pair of apartment properties in Kent, Wash, and Federal Way, Wash The Palo Alto, Calif, investor bought the two properties from Gelt Inc of Los Angeles, which was represented by...
Ramsfield Hospitality Finance has teamed with CarVal Investors to provide $725 million of senior financing against the 335-room Margaritaville Lake Resort located in Lake Conroe, Texas, just outside of Houston The loan allowed the property’s...
KH Properties has secured $20 million of Fannie Mae financing for the 290-unit Metro Apartments at Granite City in Granite City, Ill Berkadia originated the 10-year loan on behalf of KH Properties, of St Louis It requires only interest payments for...