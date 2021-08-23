Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A venture of Maddd Equities and Joy Construction is planning a 465-unit apartment property at 202 Tillary St in Brooklyn, NY The property, with an alternate address of 67 Prince St, will also have 4,000 square feet of retail space The...
Crain’s New York Business Cara Investment GmbH has filed a lawsuit claiming that Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent for the space it leases at the 70,000-square-foot office and retail building at 670 Broadway in Manhattan The German company...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $55 million of financing against the 103-unit Urban apartment property in Queens, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the floating-rate loan A venture of Skyview Cos and institutional investors...
Commercial Observer Barclays has provided $38 million of financing against the Richard Pruss Wellness Center, an 84,000-square-foot office building in the Bronx, NY The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Manatus Development Group of New...
Commercial Observer The Glickberg family is offering for sale the 25-acre development site at 2328 12th Ave in Manhattan The founders of the Fairway Market chain have hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which offers 219,000 buildable...
The Real Deal An affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to buy the stake it didn’t already own in Waterside Plaza, a 1,471-unit apartment complex east of FDR Drive and just north of the Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper complex in...
The Real Deal Extell Development has paid $82 million for a pair of Manhattan development lots at the corner of Eighth Avenue and 46th Street and development rights from the Shubert Organization It paid $31 million for the two lots, at 738 and 740...
Dallas Business Journal Woods Distribution Solution has agreed to fully lease a 707,940-square-foot industrial property at 11501 North Freeway in Fort Worth, Texas The warehousing and logistics company is leasing its space from TCRG Properties,...
Dallas Morning News Elements Sleep has signed a lease for 177,473 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas The furniture wholesaler is taking its space at Urban District 30 – Building 1, with 380,513 sf at 1475...