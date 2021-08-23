Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale has provided $50 million of financing against the 123-unit Cove apartment property in Queens, NY Rockrose Development of New York completed...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Interstate Development has paid $16 million, or $3970/sf, for the 403,000-square-foot industrial property at 345 Plato Blvd E in St Paul, Minn The Eden Prairie, Minn, company purchased the...
Commercial Observer EagleBank provided a $43 million senior loan, while the Black Economic Development Fund provided $8 million of mezzanine debt against the 68,203-square-foot office and retail project at 1909 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE in...
Fortune Investments Group has paid $39 million, or $93,750/unit, for the 416-unit Cedar Run apartment property in Memphis, Tenn The Concord, NC, company bought the property from Emet Capital Management of New York in a deal brokered by Capstone...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $55 million of financing against the 103-unit Urban apartment property in Queens, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the floating-rate loan A venture of Skyview Cos and institutional investors...
Commercial Observer Barclays has provided $38 million of financing against the Richard Pruss Wellness Center, an 84,000-square-foot office building in the Bronx, NY The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Manatus Development Group of New...
A venture of Intrust Property Group and Sunrise Multifamily has paid $3285 million, or $157,933/unit, for the 208-unit Veranda & Sunflower Apartments in Glendale, Ariz Intrust of Newport Beach, Calif, and Sunrise of Phoenix purchased the...
Rose Associates’ plan to redevelop the former AT&T Building at 440 Hamilton Ave in downtown White Plains, NY, has taken a major step forwarding as Pacific Western Bank has provided $13451 million of construction financing and Square Mile...
A venture of the National Housing Partnership Foundation, Peebles Corp and West End Capital Group has secured $194 million of financing for the development of a 41-unit affordable-housing property at 17 Mississippi Ave in Washington, DC The District...