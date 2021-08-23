Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Thor Equities is planning a 100-room hotel at 3000 M St in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC The Old Georgetown Board, a federal body that reviews development plans in the area, is set to hear Thor...
Bisnow Wegmans Food Markets Inc is planning a 1 million-square-foot distribution center in Ashland, Va, about 10 miles north of Richmond, Va The Gates, NY, grocery store chain is building the property on a 221-acre parcel it acquired this month for...
Commercial Observer EagleBank provided a $43 million senior loan, while the Black Economic Development Fund provided $8 million of mezzanine debt against the 68,203-square-foot office and retail project at 1909 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE in...
St Louis Post-Dispatch A venture of Mia Rose Holdings and local restaurant owner Jim Cook will break ground in October on 44 West Luxury Living, a 205-unit apartment property in Valley Park, Mo The property is being built on 10-acres at the...
New York Post Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo has signed a lease for 101,394 square feet at the 15 million-sf office building at 919 Third Ave in Manhattan The law firm, which is moving from 666 Third Ave, will occupy three floors, as...
Crain’s New York Business Cara Investment GmbH has filed a lawsuit claiming that Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent for the space it leases at the 70,000-square-foot office and retail building at 670 Broadway in Manhattan The German company...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $55 million of financing against the 103-unit Urban apartment property in Queens, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the floating-rate loan A venture of Skyview Cos and institutional investors...
Commercial Observer Barclays has provided $38 million of financing against the Richard Pruss Wellness Center, an 84,000-square-foot office building in the Bronx, NY The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Manatus Development Group of New...
Commercial Observer The Glickberg family is offering for sale the 25-acre development site at 2328 12th Ave in Manhattan The founders of the Fairway Market chain have hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which offers 219,000 buildable...