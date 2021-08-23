Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Cara Investment GmbH has filed a lawsuit claiming that Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent for the space it leases at the 70,000-square-foot office and retail building at 670 Broadway in Manhattan The German company...
Commercial Observer Barclays has provided $38 million of financing against the Richard Pruss Wellness Center, an 84,000-square-foot office building in the Bronx, NY The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Manatus Development Group of New...
Commercial Observer The Glickberg family is offering for sale the 25-acre development site at 2328 12th Ave in Manhattan The founders of the Fairway Market chain have hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which offers 219,000 buildable...
Rose Associates’ plan to redevelop the former AT&T Building at 440 Hamilton Ave in downtown White Plains, NY, has taken a major step forwarding as Pacific Western Bank has provided $13451 million of construction financing and Square Mile...
A venture of the National Housing Partnership Foundation, Peebles Corp and West End Capital Group has secured $194 million of financing for the development of a 41-unit affordable-housing property at 17 Mississippi Ave in Washington, DC The District...
An affiliate of Pacific Urban Residential has paid $851 million for a pair of apartment properties in Kent, Wash, and Federal Way, Wash The Palo Alto, Calif, investor bought the two properties from Gelt Inc of Los Angeles, which was represented by...
Ramsfield Hospitality Finance has teamed with CarVal Investors to provide $725 million of senior financing against the 335-room Margaritaville Lake Resort located in Lake Conroe, Texas, just outside of Houston The loan allowed the property’s...
KH Properties has secured $20 million of Fannie Mae financing for the 290-unit Metro Apartments at Granite City in Granite City, Ill Berkadia originated the 10-year loan on behalf of KH Properties, of St Louis It requires only interest payments for...
The Real Deal An affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to buy the stake it didn’t already own in Waterside Plaza, a 1,471-unit apartment complex east of FDR Drive and just north of the Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper complex in...