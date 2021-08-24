Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business A venture of MADDD Equities and Joy Construction plans on constructing Sherman Creek North Cove, a 611-unit affordable housing property in Manhattan’s Inwood area The two-building complex, at 375 West 207th St, will...
Phoenix Business Journal Harsch Investment Properties has started construction of Queen Creek Commerce Center, a 560,000-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Portland, Ore, company is building the property at 555 East Queen Creek...
Washington Business Journal Thor Equities is planning a 100-room hotel at 3000 M St in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC The Old Georgetown Board, a federal body that reviews development plans in the area, is set to hear Thor...
Bisnow Wegmans Food Markets Inc is planning a 1 million-square-foot distribution center in Ashland, Va, about 10 miles north of Richmond, Va The Gates, NY, grocery store chain is building the property on a 221-acre parcel it acquired this month for...
Commercial Observer EagleBank provided a $43 million senior loan, while the Black Economic Development Fund provided $8 million of mezzanine debt against the 68,203-square-foot office and retail project at 1909 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE in...
The Registry Shidler Group has paid $113 million, or $392,361/unit, for 288 units at Ethos Community, an apartment property in Kent, Wash, about 20 miles south of downtown Seattle The Honolulu investor purchased the property from its developer, a...
St Louis Post-Dispatch A venture of Mia Rose Holdings and local restaurant owner Jim Cook will break ground in October on 44 West Luxury Living, a 205-unit apartment property in Valley Park, Mo The property is being built on 10-acres at the...
The Real Deal A venture of Maddd Equities and Joy Construction is planning a 465-unit apartment property at 202 Tillary St in Brooklyn, NY The property, with an alternate address of 67 Prince St, will also have 4,000 square feet of retail space The...
Rose Associates’ plan to redevelop the former AT&T Building at 440 Hamilton Ave in downtown White Plains, NY, has taken a major step forwarding as Pacific Western Bank has provided $13451 million of construction financing and Square Mile...