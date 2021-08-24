Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Shanghai Commercial Bank has provided $325 million of financing against the 60-unit apartment property at 433 West 53rd St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner and developer, Emmut...
Buchanan Street Partners has paid $264 million, or $27789/sf, for the 95,000-square-foot self-storage facility at 3296 Heritage Road in Chula Vista, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from HomeFed Corp of...
Tourmaline Capital has paid $162 million, or $49455/sf, for Marina Center, a 32,757-square-foot retail center in Long Beach, Calif The San Diego investment firm purchased the property from an investor that had owned it for 23 years and was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Spinoso Real Estate Group has been installed as the receiver for the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester, Conn The property is owned by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, which had assumed it...
CIT Group Inc led a $26 million of financing to fund the acquisition of the Landmark Commerce Center industrial property in West Palm Beach, Fla, by Alliance HP The Bryn Mawr, Pa, investor purchased the three-building property, which has 193,500...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale has provided $50 million of financing against the 123-unit Cove apartment property in Queens, NY Rockrose Development of New York completed...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Interstate Development has paid $16 million, or $3970/sf, for the 403,000-square-foot industrial property at 345 Plato Blvd E in St Paul, Minn The Eden Prairie, Minn, company purchased the...
Commercial Observer EagleBank provided a $43 million senior loan, while the Black Economic Development Fund provided $8 million of mezzanine debt against the 68,203-square-foot office and retail project at 1909 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE in...
The Registry Shidler Group has paid $113 million, or $392,361/unit, for 288 units at Ethos Community, an apartment property in Kent, Wash, about 20 miles south of downtown Seattle The Honolulu investor purchased the property from its developer, a...