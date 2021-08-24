Log In or Subscribe to read more
Puget Sound Business Journal Isola Homes has filed plans to build a 282-unit apartment property and 55 townhomes at 112th St E in Parkland, Wash, about 38 miles south of Seattle The apartments will range from studios to one- and two-bedroom units...
Commercial Observer The Daten Group is offering for sale the 39-unit apartment property at 840 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer has hired JLL to market the building, which has an asking price of $345 million, or $884,615/unit Daten,...
The Real Deal Stone Ridge Asset Management has leased 100,000 square feet at the 17 million-sf One Vanderbilt office property in Manhattan Stone Ridge, which is moving from 560 Madison Ave, will occupy four floors of the 67-story building under its...
Phoenix Business Journal Harsch Investment Properties has started construction of Queen Creek Commerce Center, a 560,000-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Portland, Ore, company is building the property at 555 East Queen Creek...
Washington Business Journal Thor Equities is planning a 100-room hotel at 3000 M St in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC The Old Georgetown Board, a federal body that reviews development plans in the area, is set to hear Thor...
Bisnow Wegmans Food Markets Inc is planning a 1 million-square-foot distribution center in Ashland, Va, about 10 miles north of Richmond, Va The Gates, NY, grocery store chain is building the property on a 221-acre parcel it acquired this month for...
Commercial Observer EagleBank provided a $43 million senior loan, while the Black Economic Development Fund provided $8 million of mezzanine debt against the 68,203-square-foot office and retail project at 1909 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE in...
St Louis Post-Dispatch A venture of Mia Rose Holdings and local restaurant owner Jim Cook will break ground in October on 44 West Luxury Living, a 205-unit apartment property in Valley Park, Mo The property is being built on 10-acres at the...
The Real Deal A venture of Maddd Equities and Joy Construction is planning a 465-unit apartment property at 202 Tillary St in Brooklyn, NY The property, with an alternate address of 67 Prince St, will also have 4,000 square feet of retail space The...