Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CIM Group has paid $1263 million, or $419,601/unit, for the 301-unit Vale apartment property in Washington, DC The Los Angeles investment manager bought the complex from a venture of Hines, Urban Atlantic...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Spinoso Real Estate Group has been installed as the receiver for the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester, Conn The property is owned by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, which had assumed it...
CIT Group Inc led a $26 million of financing to fund the acquisition of the Landmark Commerce Center industrial property in West Palm Beach, Fla, by Alliance HP The Bryn Mawr, Pa, investor purchased the three-building property, which has 193,500...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale has provided $50 million of financing against the 123-unit Cove apartment property in Queens, NY Rockrose Development of New York completed...
Commercial Observer EagleBank provided a $43 million senior loan, while the Black Economic Development Fund provided $8 million of mezzanine debt against the 68,203-square-foot office and retail project at 1909 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE in...
The Registry Shidler Group has paid $113 million, or $392,361/unit, for 288 units at Ethos Community, an apartment property in Kent, Wash, about 20 miles south of downtown Seattle The Honolulu investor purchased the property from its developer, a...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $55 million of financing against the 103-unit Urban apartment property in Queens, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the floating-rate loan A venture of Skyview Cos and institutional investors...
Commercial Observer Barclays has provided $38 million of financing against the Richard Pruss Wellness Center, an 84,000-square-foot office building in the Bronx, NY The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Manatus Development Group of New...
Rose Associates’ plan to redevelop the former AT&T Building at 440 Hamilton Ave in downtown White Plains, NY, has taken a major step forwarding as Pacific Western Bank has provided $13451 million of construction financing and Square Mile...