The Real Deal A venture of Reuten Associates and Metropolis Property Group is planning the Residences at Reuten Park, a 195-unit seniors-housing facility in Closter, NJ It will demolish the manufacturing buildings on the site that Reuten Associates...
Commercial Observer Centennial Bank has provided $425 million of construction financing against the 121-unit apartment project at 200 Montague St in Brooklyn, NY Midtown Equities of New York is developing the 20-story property, which will also have...
Louisville Business First IDI Logistics has filed plans to build Airport Logistics West, a 500,220-square-foot industrial building in Louisville, Ky The Atlanta developer plans to build the property on a 402-acre site at 3101 Pond Station Road,...
Puget Sound Business Journal Isola Homes has filed plans to build a 282-unit apartment property and 55 townhomes at 112th St E in Parkland, Wash, about 38 miles south of Seattle The apartments will range from studios to one- and two-bedroom units...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of MADDD Equities and Joy Construction plans on constructing Sherman Creek North Cove, a 611-unit affordable housing property in Manhattan’s Inwood area The two-building complex, at 375 West 207th St, will...
Commercial Observer The Daten Group is offering for sale the 39-unit apartment property at 840 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer has hired JLL to market the building, which has an asking price of $345 million, or $884,615/unit Daten,...
The Real Deal Stone Ridge Asset Management has leased 100,000 square feet at the 17 million-sf One Vanderbilt office property in Manhattan Stone Ridge, which is moving from 560 Madison Ave, will occupy four floors of the 67-story building under its...
Phoenix Business Journal Harsch Investment Properties has started construction of Queen Creek Commerce Center, a 560,000-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Portland, Ore, company is building the property at 555 East Queen Creek...
Washington Business Journal Thor Equities is planning a 100-room hotel at 3000 M St in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC The Old Georgetown Board, a federal body that reviews development plans in the area, is set to hear Thor...