The Real Deal A venture of Reuten Associates and Metropolis Property Group is planning the Residences at Reuten Park, a 195-unit seniors-housing facility in Closter, NJ It will demolish the manufacturing buildings on the site that Reuten Associates...
Crain’s New York Business The Torkian Group is planning a 106-unit apartment property for 250 East 83rd St in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood The site is between Second and Third avenues, four blocks from the East River and five...
Louisville Business First IDI Logistics has filed plans to build Airport Logistics West, a 500,220-square-foot industrial building in Louisville, Ky The Atlanta developer plans to build the property on a 402-acre site at 3101 Pond Station Road,...
Rubenstein Mortgage Capital has provided another $218 million of financing against the 8West office/retail project in Atlanta’s west midtown area, increasing its exposure to the property to $705 million The debt-investment platform of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CIM Group has paid $1263 million, or $419,601/unit, for the 301-unit Vale apartment property in Washington, DC The Los Angeles investment manager bought the complex from a venture of Hines, Urban Atlantic...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Shanghai Commercial Bank has provided $325 million of financing against the 60-unit apartment property at 433 West 53rd St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner and developer, Emmut...
Puget Sound Business Journal Isola Homes has filed plans to build a 282-unit apartment property and 55 townhomes at 112th St E in Parkland, Wash, about 38 miles south of Seattle The apartments will range from studios to one- and two-bedroom units...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of MADDD Equities and Joy Construction plans on constructing Sherman Creek North Cove, a 611-unit affordable housing property in Manhattan’s Inwood area The two-building complex, at 375 West 207th St, will...
Commercial Observer The Daten Group is offering for sale the 39-unit apartment property at 840 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer has hired JLL to market the building, which has an asking price of $345 million, or $884,615/unit Daten,...