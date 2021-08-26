Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business MRR Capital Investments has filed plans for a 145-unit residential condominium building in Manhattan The 28-story building would be built at 126 East 57th street, between Lexington and Park avenues and about two blocks...
Commercial Observer CenterPoint Properties has paid $119 million, or $85183/sf, for the 139,700-square-foot warehouse at 511 Barry St in the Bronx, NY The Oak Brook, Ill, company bought the property, which is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc, from...
Dwight Capital has provided $357 million of financing under a US Department of Housing and Urban Development program for the 225-unit 201 TwentyOne apartment building in Norfolk, Va The loan takes out what had been a $3774 million HUD loan that...
Unico Investments has paid $176 million, or $391,111/sf, for 80 Main, a 45-unit apartment property in downtown Seattle The local real estate company purchased the property from two limited liability companies managed by Don Borracchini, the...
The Real Deal A venture of Reuten Associates and Metropolis Property Group is planning the Residences at Reuten Park, a 195-unit seniors-housing facility in Closter, NJ It will demolish the manufacturing buildings on the site that Reuten Associates...
Commercial Observer Centennial Bank has provided $425 million of construction financing against the 121-unit apartment project at 200 Montague St in Brooklyn, NY Midtown Equities of New York is developing the 20-story property, which will also have...
Crain’s New York Business The Torkian Group is planning a 106-unit apartment property for 250 East 83rd St in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood The site is between Second and Third avenues, four blocks from the East River and five...
Rubenstein Mortgage Capital has provided another $218 million of financing against the 8West office/retail project in Atlanta’s west midtown area, increasing its exposure to the property to $705 million The debt-investment platform of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CIM Group has paid $1263 million, or $419,601/unit, for the 301-unit Vale apartment property in Washington, DC The Los Angeles investment manager bought the complex from a venture of Hines, Urban Atlantic...