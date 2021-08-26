Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Reuter Walton has proposed building an 86-unit affordable-housing property between 11th Ave S and 12th Ave S, just off of East Lake St in Minneapolis The five-story property will have two- and three-bedroom...
Crain’s New York Business MRR Capital Investments has filed plans for a 145-unit residential condominium building in Manhattan The 28-story building would be built at 126 East 57th street, between Lexington and Park avenues and about two blocks...
AzBigMedia Trammell Crow Co is planning to break ground soon on 570,600-square-feet of industrial space, comprising the second phase of the Park Aldea, an industrial complex in Glendale, Ariz The property is being constructed at the intersection of...
The Real Deal A venture of Reuten Associates and Metropolis Property Group is planning the Residences at Reuten Park, a 195-unit seniors-housing facility in Closter, NJ It will demolish the manufacturing buildings on the site that Reuten Associates...
Commercial Observer Centennial Bank has provided $425 million of construction financing against the 121-unit apartment project at 200 Montague St in Brooklyn, NY Midtown Equities of New York is developing the 20-story property, which will also have...
Crain’s New York Business The Torkian Group is planning a 106-unit apartment property for 250 East 83rd St in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood The site is between Second and Third avenues, four blocks from the East River and five...
Louisville Business First IDI Logistics has filed plans to build Airport Logistics West, a 500,220-square-foot industrial building in Louisville, Ky The Atlanta developer plans to build the property on a 402-acre site at 3101 Pond Station Road,...
Denver Business Journal Acram Group has paid $19 million, or $29231/sf, for the 65,000-square-foot office property at 1401 North Zuni St, about two miles from downtown Denver The New York investment firm, which until earlier this year was known as...
Puget Sound Business Journal Isola Homes has filed plans to build a 282-unit apartment property and 55 townhomes at 112th St E in Parkland, Wash, about 38 miles south of Seattle The apartments will range from studios to one- and two-bedroom units...