Denver Business Journal Developer Amacon plans to break ground next quarter on a 461-unit residential condominium property at the intersection of 18th St and Glenarm Place in downtown Denver The property will have two buildings, of 38 and 32...
The Real Deal Grubb Properties has filed plans for a 317-unit apartment property at 41-34 27th St in Queens, NY The Charlotte, NC, developer expects to demolish the existing two-story building and construct a 17-story building that also will have...
The Real Deal Blackstone Group has provided $258 million of financing against the 291-unit apartment property at 34 Desbrosses St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Related Cos, to retire $160 million of debt that JPMorgan Chase...
MG Properties has paid $855 million, or $427,500/unit, for the 200-unit Village on Main Apartments in Ruston, Wash, just outside of Tacoma, Wash The San Diego investor bought the property from a limited liability company managed by Loren McBride...
Parkview Financial has provided $265 million of construction financing for part of Riverwest, a proposed mixed-use property in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood The loan is designed to fund the construction of the property’s first phase...
Rentvcom Comunale Properties has started construction of Mulberry Connection, a 164,200-square-foot industrial property in Fort Collins, Colo The Denver developer is building the property on a 13-acre site at 3874 and 4036 Redman Drive, about 60...
MG Properties Group has paid $82 million, or $284,722/unit for the 288-unit Parq Crossing Apartments in Sparks, Nev, about four miles east of Reno, Nev The San Diego investor bought the property from Guardian Capital of Carlsbad, Calif, which had...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Reuter Walton has proposed building an 86-unit affordable-housing property between 11th Ave S and 12th Ave S, just off of East Lake St in Minneapolis The five-story property will have two- and three-bedroom...
Crain’s New York Business MRR Capital Investments has filed plans for a 145-unit residential condominium building in Manhattan The 28-story building would be built at 126 East 57th street, between Lexington and Park avenues and about two blocks...