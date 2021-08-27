Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Centennial Bank has provided $101 million of construction financing for the 386-unit residential condominium project at 131-02 40th St in Queens, NY Jade Century Properties of New York is developing the property, which will be...
The Real Deal Grubb Properties has filed plans for a 317-unit apartment property at 41-34 27th St in Queens, NY The Charlotte, NC, developer expects to demolish the existing two-story building and construct a 17-story building that also will have...
Parkview Financial has provided $265 million of construction financing for part of Riverwest, a proposed mixed-use property in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood The loan is designed to fund the construction of the property’s first phase...
LA Biz Nuveen Real Estate has paid $596 million, or $25148/sf, for the 237,000-square-foot industrial property at 2950 East Philadelphia St in Ontario, Calif The Chicago investment manager purchased the property from Myers Power Products Inc, a...
Rentvcom Comunale Properties has started construction of Mulberry Connection, a 164,200-square-foot industrial property in Fort Collins, Colo The Denver developer is building the property on a 13-acre site at 3874 and 4036 Redman Drive, about 60...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Reuter Walton has proposed building an 86-unit affordable-housing property between 11th Ave S and 12th Ave S, just off of East Lake St in Minneapolis The five-story property will have two- and three-bedroom...
Crain’s New York Business MRR Capital Investments has filed plans for a 145-unit residential condominium building in Manhattan The 28-story building would be built at 126 East 57th street, between Lexington and Park avenues and about two blocks...
AzBigMedia Trammell Crow Co is planning to break ground soon on 570,600-square-feet of industrial space, comprising the second phase of the Park Aldea, an industrial complex in Glendale, Ariz The property is being constructed at the intersection of...
The Real Deal A venture of Reuten Associates and Metropolis Property Group is planning the Residences at Reuten Park, a 195-unit seniors-housing facility in Closter, NJ It will demolish the manufacturing buildings on the site that Reuten Associates...