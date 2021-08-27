Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal Developer Amacon plans to break ground next quarter on a 461-unit residential condominium property at the intersection of 18th St and Glenarm Place in downtown Denver The property will have two buildings, of 38 and 32...
The Real Deal Centennial Bank has provided $101 million of construction financing for the 386-unit residential condominium project at 131-02 40th St in Queens, NY Jade Century Properties of New York is developing the property, which will be...
The Real Deal Blackstone Group has provided $258 million of financing against the 291-unit apartment property at 34 Desbrosses St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Related Cos, to retire $160 million of debt that JPMorgan Chase...
Parkview Financial has provided $265 million of construction financing for part of Riverwest, a proposed mixed-use property in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood The loan is designed to fund the construction of the property’s first phase...
Rentvcom Comunale Properties has started construction of Mulberry Connection, a 164,200-square-foot industrial property in Fort Collins, Colo The Denver developer is building the property on a 13-acre site at 3874 and 4036 Redman Drive, about 60...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Reuter Walton has proposed building an 86-unit affordable-housing property between 11th Ave S and 12th Ave S, just off of East Lake St in Minneapolis The five-story property will have two- and three-bedroom...
Crain’s New York Business MRR Capital Investments has filed plans for a 145-unit residential condominium building in Manhattan The 28-story building would be built at 126 East 57th street, between Lexington and Park avenues and about two blocks...
Commercial Observer Bank of Montreal has provided $215 million of financing against the 439,785-square-foot office building at 1450 Broadway in Manhattan The five-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its entire term, allowed the...
Commercial Observer CenterPoint Properties has paid $119 million, or $85183/sf, for the 139,700-square-foot warehouse at 511 Barry St in the Bronx, NY The Oak Brook, Ill, company bought the property, which is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc, from...