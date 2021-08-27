Log In or Subscribe to read more
A total of $124 billion of apartment properties changed hands in New York City during the second quarter, up 899 percent from a year ago and 1567 percent from the first quarter, according to Ariel Property Advisors Sales volumes are expected to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties increased by 12 percent last month, marking the largest monthly price increase since September 2005, when prices had jumped by 13 percent The price hike once again was...
Crowdfunding in commercial real estate, a relatively new phenomenon facilitated by a 2012 law, has grown to account for a quarter of the syndicated equity market in the country That's according to Real Estate Crowdfunding Unleashed, a book by Adam...
STR and Tourism Economics have upgraded their projections for the hotel industry and now expect occupancy for this year to reach 547 percent, with average daily rates of $11550, for revenue per available room of $6316 Last year, the two had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The commercial real estate investment-sales market has just about fully recovered, as the number of property deals tracked by CBRE has nearly reached 2019’s record levels The brokerage tracks investor...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Cleveland industrial market saw 814,115 square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, adding to the 90,482 sf of negative absorption in the first, according to Newmark, making it an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust reported an 8 percent spike in apartment rents for new and renewal leases in the second quarter, benefiting from its exposure to the country’s strong-performing Sunbelt region...
National monthly rents for apartments continued to climb in June – setting a new record of $23/unit, or 158 percent, to $1,482/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That increase is nearly double the previous record monthly increase, of $12/unit,...
MSCI Inc, a provider of investment data, has agreed to buy Real Capital Analytics, which tracks commercial property investment-sales, for $950 million in cash The transaction is slated to be completed in the fourth quarter and shows just how high...