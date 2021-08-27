Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Monthly multifamily rents increased by another record in July – $26/unit, or 18 percent, to $1,510/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That’s the third straight month in which rents had increased by...
MG Properties has paid $855 million, or $427,500/unit, for the 200-unit Village on Main Apartments in Ruston, Wash, just outside of Tacoma, Wash The San Diego investor bought the property from a limited liability company managed by Loren McBride...
LA Biz Nuveen Real Estate has paid $596 million, or $25148/sf, for the 237,000-square-foot industrial property at 2950 East Philadelphia St in Ontario, Calif The Chicago investment manager purchased the property from Myers Power Products Inc, a...
SK Realty Management has paid $73 million, or $5214/sf, for the York Logistics Hub, a 14 million-square-foot industrial property in York, Pa The New York investor, which pursues opportunistic investments, capitalizing them with institutional and...
MG Properties Group has paid $82 million, or $284,722/unit for the 288-unit Parq Crossing Apartments in Sparks, Nev, about four miles east of Reno, Nev The San Diego investor bought the property from Guardian Capital of Carlsbad, Calif, which had...
A venture of MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment Management, which was formed in 2013 to buy class-A office properties throughout the United States, has paid $8251 million, or a whopping $2,015/sf, for the One Memorial Drive...
Commercial Observer CenterPoint Properties has paid $119 million, or $85183/sf, for the 139,700-square-foot warehouse at 511 Barry St in the Bronx, NY The Oak Brook, Ill, company bought the property, which is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc, from...
Unico Investments has paid $176 million, or $391,111/sf, for 80 Main, a 45-unit apartment property in downtown Seattle The local real estate company purchased the property from two limited liability companies managed by Don Borracchini, the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties increased by 12 percent last month, marking the largest monthly price increase since September 2005, when prices had jumped by 13 percent The price hike once again was...