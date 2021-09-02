Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Wood Partners has started construction on the 261-unit apartment building at 8528 Burnett Road in Austin, Texas The Atlanta company is developing the property with equity partner ParkProperty Capital GmbH, a multifamily...
San Antonio Business Journal Ilan Investments has bought Vantage at Bulverde, a 288-unit apartment property in Spring Branch, Texas, about 31 miles north of San Antonio The Houston company bought the property, at 395 Harmony Hills St, from Vantage...
Crain’s Chicago Business Two office leases have been signed in the Chicago suburbs of Deerfield, Ill, and Schaumburg, Ill, in separate deals Amcor has agreed to lease 60,000 square feet at Three Parkway North, a 255,400-sf office building in...
Crain’s Chicago Business Cisco Systems has agreed to lease about 135,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The IT firm, which had been in talks to lease space at the property in 2019, previously occupied...
Dallas Morning News EastGroup Properties has paid $90 million, or $150/sf, for the DFW Global Logistics Centre, a four-building industrial property with more than 600,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas The seller was not...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Clarion Partners, Texas Commercial Development and NL35 LP is planning to build the Northlake 35 Logistics Park in suburban Fort Worth, Texas The six-building property will have more than 26 million square feet of...
REBusiness Online IMC Outdoor Living has agreed to lease 325,944 square feet of industrial space at Gateway TradePort in Pontoon Beach, Ill, about 15 miles north of St Louis The St Louis company, which manufactures landscaping and playground...
Dallas Business Journal CenterSquare Investment Management has bought Lake Vista 7, a 240,000-square-foot office property in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The suburban Philadelphia company bought the property, at 2777 Lake Vista Drive, from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial real estate professionals are more optimistic about the industry’s prospects than not, according to results from the 2021 CRE Sentiment Survey by Trepp LLC But respondents aren’t...