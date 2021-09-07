Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Oceanside, a 309-unit apartment property in Oceanside, Calif The Atlanta developer is building the property on a 53-acre site at 1015 North Coast Highway, about 40 miles north of downtown...
Houston Business Journal Cabot Properties Inc has plans to build a 201,240-square-foot industrial property in Houston The Boston company recently bought a 13-acre development site at the southeast corner of Fallbrook Drive and Windfern Road, just...
Commercial Observer A venture led by Rabsky Group has secured $450 million of construction financing against the 1,098-unit apartment project at 625 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY Madison Realty Capital provided the loan, which Galaxy Capital arranged...
The Real Deal DailyPay has agreed to sublease 137,000 square feet of office space at the 38 million-sf 55 Water St in Manhattan The financial tech company is subleasing the space from S&P Global for 12 years It is moving early next year from 55...
ConnectCrecom Roundhouse Development has lined up $46 million of construction financing for the development of the Oxbow, a 400-unit apartment property in Bozeman, Mont George Smith Partners secured the financing, which pays a coupon lower than 3...
Real Estate NJ John Hancock Life Insurance Co is offering for sale the 300,000-square-foot West Windsor Commons office property in West Windsor, NJ The company has hired JLL to market the two-building property, which it had bought in 2012 for $95...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Prospect Real Estate Group and Midtown Capital has lined up $287 million of construction financing for the development of the Adventis Lake Worth apartment property in South Florida Pensam Capital was the...
The Real Deal The Davis Cos plans on building a 45-story apartment and office property in Brooklyn, NY The building, at 570 Fulton St in the borough’s Fort Greene neighborhood, will have office space on the lower 17 floors and 123 apartment...
The Real Deal Castle Lanterra has paid $138 million for a pair of apartment properties with a combined 316 units on Long Island, NY The Suffern, NY, multifamily specialist paid $69 million, or $415,663/unit, for the 166-unit property at 303 Main St...