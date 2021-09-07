Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Madison Realty Capital has proposed building the 750-unit River North apartment property in Staten Island, NY The New York City Planning Commission approved zoning changes that allow for the project’s development along the St...
Commercial Observer A venture led by Rabsky Group has secured $450 million of construction financing against the 1,098-unit apartment project at 625 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY Madison Realty Capital provided the loan, which Galaxy Capital arranged...
Real Estate NJ John Hancock Life Insurance Co is offering for sale the 300,000-square-foot West Windsor Commons office property in West Windsor, NJ The company has hired JLL to market the two-building property, which it had bought in 2012 for $95...
The Real Deal The Davis Cos plans on building a 45-story apartment and office property in Brooklyn, NY The building, at 570 Fulton St in the borough’s Fort Greene neighborhood, will have office space on the lower 17 floors and 123 apartment...
The Real Deal Castle Lanterra has paid $138 million for a pair of apartment properties with a combined 316 units on Long Island, NY The Suffern, NY, multifamily specialist paid $69 million, or $415,663/unit, for the 166-unit property at 303 Main St...
Cambro Manufacturing has agreed to lease 433,865 square feet at Huntington Gateway Business Park, a 102 million-sf industrial property that is currently under construction in Huntington Beach, Calif The manufacturer of food-storage devices will take...
San Antonio Business Journal Postal Center International has agreed to lease more than 100,000 square feet of office and production space in San Antonio The Weston, Fla, provider of print, mail and marketing services is leasing its space at 4958...
The Real Deal A venture of Lendlease and Aware Super plans on building an 850-unit apartment property at 1 Java St in Brooklyn, NY The property will sit on a 21-acre development site that has an alternate address of 18 India St The venture had...
Commercial Observer GAIA Real Estate has paid $495 million, or $697,183/unit, for a portfolio of three apartment properties with a combined 71 units at 50-58 East Third St in Manhattan The New York company bought the portfolio from Anbau...