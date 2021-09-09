Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business ShopperTrak has agreed to lease 28,217 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The retail analytics company previously had been in 52,000 sf at the nearby Willis Tower, where it had been...
Louisville Business First Brennan Investment Group has filed plans to build a 243,600-square-foot industrial building at Jefferson Riverport International Business Park in Louisville, Ky The Chicago company will construct the property on 16 acres at...
Louisville Business First Mountain Shore Properties has broken ground on a 122-room hotel in Louisville, Ky The Fayetteville, WVa, developer is building the property at 730 East Market St, just over a mile from downtown Louisville The six-story...
Commercial Observer Dwight Capital has provided $23 million of financing for the construction of the 117-unit City View Apartments in downtown Lansing, Mich WestPac of Santa Barbara, Calif, is building the four-story property at 503 South Capitol...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Eaton Vance Corp has paid $586 million, or about $305,208/unit, for the 192-unit Verge Apartments in St Louis Park, Minn, about seven miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis The Boston investment...
Real Estate NJ John Hancock Life Insurance Co is offering for sale the 300,000-square-foot West Windsor Commons office property in West Windsor, NJ The company has hired JLL to market the two-building property, which it had bought in 2012 for $95...
A venture of Melvin Mark Cos and Downtown Development Group is offering for sale Union Bank Tower, a 178,634-square-foot office and data-center property in downtown Portland, Ore The local venture hired JLL Capital Markets to market the property The...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Beztak Properties and Grand/Sakwa Properties has welcomed the first tenants to the 192-unit Town Court apartment property in Bloomfield, Mich The Farmington Hills, Mich, companies developed the three-story property at...
Crain’s Chicago Business Two office leases have been signed in the Chicago suburbs of Deerfield, Ill, and Schaumburg, Ill, in separate deals Amcor has agreed to lease 60,000 square feet at Three Parkway North, a 255,400-sf office building in...