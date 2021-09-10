Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture led by Milrose Capital has paid $277 million, or $197,857/unit, for the 140-unit Heritage at Settlers Landing in Hampton, Va Levco Management, a Richmond, Va, investment manager, sold the property, which it had bought two years ago for...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Calvera Partners has paid $402 million, or about $131,107/unit, for The Villages at Chapel Hill, a 307-unit apartment complex in Carrboro, NC The Wayzata, Minn, company bought the two-story property from...
Fairfield Residential has paid $62 million, or $476,923/unit, for The Madison at Town Center, a 130-unit apartment property in Valencia, Calif, about 36 miles north of Los Angeles The San Diego company purchased the four-story property from Gemdale...
Boston Business Journal FoxRock Properties has filed plans to develop a 20-story mixed-use building in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass Plans for the project, at 37R and 86 Parkingway, include 200 apartment units, 150,000 square feet of office...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $556 million of construction financing for the development of the 157-unit 8 Court Square apartment project in Queens, NY Werwaiss Properties is constructing the 20-story building, which will sit on...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of HighBrook Investors has paid $33 million, or about $11272/sf, for a portfolio of three warehouses totaling 292,755 square feet in Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood The company, with offices in New...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Chetrit Group has sold the Fairwind Hotel, a 102-room property in Miami Beach, Fla, for $42 million, or about $411,765/room The New York company sold the hotel, at 1000, 1020 and 1030 Collins Ave,...
South Florida Business Journal Healthcare Trust of America has paid $50 million, or about $47110/sf, for the 106,135-square-foot medical-office building at 1905 Clint Moore Road in Boca Raton, Fla The Scottsdale, Ariz, healthcare REIT bought the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Tate Management has sold the 17,304-square-foot CVS Pharmacy building at 10660 SW 40th St/Bird Road in Miami for $16 million, or about $92464/sf The North Miami company sold the retail property to HH US...