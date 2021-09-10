Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $556 million of construction financing for the development of the 157-unit 8 Court Square apartment project in Queens, NY Werwaiss Properties is constructing the 20-story building, which will sit on...
MetLife has provided $250 million of financing for the purchase of Safeco Plaza, an 800,000-square-foot office building in Seattle A venture led by Boston Properties Inc bought the building earlier this summer for $465 million...
A venture of Shelbourne Healthcare and Cedarhurst has lined up $359 million of construction financing for the 150-unit Shelbourne at Chesterfield seniors-housing project in Chesterfield, Mo Greystone arranged the financing, which has a five-year...
Dallas Morning News Fortis Property Group has lined up $18808 million of financing against the JPMorgan Chase Tower, a 13 million-square-foot office tower in Dallas The New York company obtained the loan from Starwood Property Trust It’s being...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lightstone Group has secured $77 million of financing against the 216-room Moxy hotel that’s scheduled to open next year in Brooklyn, NY G4 Capital Partners provided the loan, which allowed...
Stonehill has provided $104 million of construction financing for the development of the 254-room Margaritaville Resort hotel project in Fort Myers Beach, Fla The loan has a 42-month term, but comes with a pair of extension options TPI Hospitality,...
The Houston multifamily specialist has bought the 464-unit Retreat at Lakeland apartment property in Lakeland, Fla, for $755 million and financed its purchase with a Freddie Mac loan that has a seven-year term Covenant Capital Group was the seller...
PCCP LLC has provided $398 million of financing against a portfolio of three life-sciences and creative-office properties with a combined 124,946 square feet in suburban Boston The loan allowed the portfolio’s owner, KS Partners LLC of...
Commercial Observer A venture led by Rabsky Group has secured $450 million of construction financing against the 1,098-unit apartment project at 625 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY Madison Realty Capital provided the loan, which Galaxy Capital arranged...