Bank of America has provided $36 million of financing to help fund Gaia Real Estate’s acquisition of a portfolio of three apartment properties with 71 units at 50-58 East Third St in Manhattan JLL arranged the floating-rate loan As...
Commercial Observer A venture of LaSalle Investment Management and KPG Funds has agreed to pay $85 million, or $71429/sf, for two retail condominiums with a combined 119,000 square feet in Manhattan It is acquiring the space, at 155 Spring St and...
Boston Business Journal FoxRock Properties has filed plans to develop a 20-story mixed-use building in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass Plans for the project, at 37R and 86 Parkingway, include 200 apartment units, 150,000 square feet of office...
MetLife has provided $250 million of financing for the purchase of Safeco Plaza, an 800,000-square-foot office building in Seattle A venture led by Boston Properties Inc bought the building earlier this summer for $465 million...
A venture of Shelbourne Healthcare and Cedarhurst has lined up $359 million of construction financing for the 150-unit Shelbourne at Chesterfield seniors-housing project in Chesterfield, Mo Greystone arranged the financing, which has a five-year...
Dallas Morning News Majestic Realty Co has plans to build a 182,693-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The company, based in City of Industry, Calif, is developing the property at 2900 Mayfield Road in a...
Dallas Morning News Fortis Property Group has lined up $18808 million of financing against the JPMorgan Chase Tower, a 13 million-square-foot office tower in Dallas The New York company obtained the loan from Starwood Property Trust It’s being...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has unveiled plans to build a 625,000-square-foot industrial project in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas The three-building project, dubbed Georgetown Logistics Park, is...
Dallas Business Journal Truvant has agreed to lease 355,517 square feet of industrial space in Haslet, Texas, about 15 miles north of downtown Fort Worth, Texas The manufacturing and packaging services company has started interior work on the...