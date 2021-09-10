Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal FoxRock Properties has filed plans to develop a 20-story mixed-use building in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass Plans for the project, at 37R and 86 Parkingway, include 200 apartment units, 150,000 square feet of office...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $556 million of construction financing for the development of the 157-unit 8 Court Square apartment project in Queens, NY Werwaiss Properties is constructing the 20-story building, which will sit on...
Dallas Morning News Menlo Equities has bought the four-building Royal Ridge office property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas Accesso Partners sold the property, with more than 500,000 square feet on John Carpenter Highway in Irving’s Las...
Dallas Morning News Majestic Realty Co has plans to build a 182,693-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The company, based in City of Industry, Calif, is developing the property at 2900 Mayfield Road in a...
Dallas Morning News Fortis Property Group has lined up $18808 million of financing against the JPMorgan Chase Tower, a 13 million-square-foot office tower in Dallas The New York company obtained the loan from Starwood Property Trust It’s being...
Dallas Morning News Waterton has bought Alta Strand, a 400-unit apartment complex in Dallas’ Design District The Chicago investor purchased the five-story property, at 1931 Market Center Blvd, from its developer, Wood Partners of Atlanta The...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has unveiled plans to build a 625,000-square-foot industrial project in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas The three-building project, dubbed Georgetown Logistics Park, is...
The volume of sublease office space in the United States reached a record 1324 million square feet at the end of the second quarter - the seventh consecutive quarterly increase - according to Cushman & Wakefield But it was the third straight quarter...
Dallas Morning News GLP Capital Partners has purchased the 730,000-square-foot Speedway Distribution Center in North Fort Worth, Texas The Singapore company bought the industrial building, at 16101 Three Wide Drive, from IDI Logistics of Atlanta The...