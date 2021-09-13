Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Lucky’s Management has proposed building a dual-branded hotel near the Fort Lauderdale/ Hollywood International Airport The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, hotel developer this spring paid $333 million for the...
South Florida Business Journal Taurus Investment Holdings and Congress Group have submitted plans to build a 21-story office building in Miami’s Health District The Boston developers bought the 651,766-square-foot project’s 214-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Prestige Cos has paid $13 million, or about $151,163/unit, for an 86-unit apartment portfolio in Hialeah, Fla PISMO of Hialeah sold the portfolio in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield Properties in the...
South Florida Business Journal Barberry Rose Management has bought the 95,499-square-foot Quantum Village shopping center in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $165 million, or about $17278/sf A company managed by Fiorenzo Bresolin of West Palm Beach, Fla, was...
Atlanta Business Chronicle JPX Works has proposed building a 326-unit apartment project in Atlanta’s Midtown area The local developer wants to build the 31-story property at 1405 Spring Street It will include a nine-story parking deck with...
Boston Globe The 1,054-room Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport opened last week A venture that includes Omni Hotels & Resorts, Davis Cos and Washington Capital Management developed the property at 450 Summer St It consists of two 22-story...
The Real Deal Timber Equities has filed plans to build a 60-unit apartment property at 5055 Broadway in Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood The New York developer will set aside 25 percent of the units at the 11-story building for below-market...
The Real Deal A venture of CIM Group and L+M Development plans on building a 1,313-unit apartment complex in Manhattan The property, at 261 South St, will consist of two buildings connected at the base by a 14,500-square-foot community facility Its...
Orlando Business Journal Developers have filed plans to build a 350-unit apartment project in Orlando, Fla The project, which is being called the Grand National Apartments, is being planned for a roughly five-acre development site south of West Oak...