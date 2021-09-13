Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Lucky’s Management has proposed building a dual-branded hotel near the Fort Lauderdale/ Hollywood International Airport The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, hotel developer this spring paid $333 million for the...
South Florida Business Journal Taurus Investment Holdings and Congress Group have submitted plans to build a 21-story office building in Miami’s Health District The Boston developers bought the 651,766-square-foot project’s 214-acre...
South Florida Business Journal KAR Properties is planning to build a 36-story office building in downtown Miami The city’s Urban Development Review Boad will consider the proposal tomorrow The project has been proposed for a 158-acre site at...
Atlanta Business Chronicle JPX Works has proposed building a 326-unit apartment project in Atlanta’s Midtown area The local developer wants to build the 31-story property at 1405 Spring Street It will include a nine-story parking deck with...
Boston Globe The 1,054-room Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport opened last week A venture that includes Omni Hotels & Resorts, Davis Cos and Washington Capital Management developed the property at 450 Summer St It consists of two 22-story...
The Real Deal Timber Equities has filed plans to build a 60-unit apartment property at 5055 Broadway in Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood The New York developer will set aside 25 percent of the units at the 11-story building for below-market...
Orlando Business Journal Developers have filed plans to build a 350-unit apartment project in Orlando, Fla The project, which is being called the Grand National Apartments, is being planned for a roughly five-acre development site south of West Oak...
Commercial Observer A venture of LaSalle Investment Management and KPG Funds has agreed to pay $85 million, or $71429/sf, for two retail condominiums with a combined 119,000 square feet in Manhattan It is acquiring the space, at 155 Spring St and...
Boston Business Journal FoxRock Properties has filed plans to develop a 20-story mixed-use building in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass Plans for the project, at 37R and 86 Parkingway, include 200 apartment units, 150,000 square feet of office...