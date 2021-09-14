Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal The Hialeah, Fla, Housing Authority wants to build an eight-story apartment property with 152 units in that city The project is being planned for a 221-acre site at 150 East First Ave Plans include a four-story parking...
Bisnow A venture of Jefferson Apartment Group and Invesco Real Estate has paid $65 million, or $342,105/unit, for the 190-unit J Harbor Park at North Point apartment property in Reston, Va The Bozzuto Group sold the property, which it had developed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential and Toll Brothers Inc have formed a venture to develop apartment properties in major US markets The companies have committed to invest $750 million of equity over the next three years...
Dayton Business Journal Dillin Development has filed plans to build the $265 million North Point mixed-use development in West Chester, Ohio The Springboro, Ohio, developer is planning to build the project on a 99-acre site at the southwest corner...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the 301-unit Grand Apartments in West Palm Beach, Fla Affiliated Development has lined up $5252 million of construction financing for the project, which is being built on 242 acres at 325 North...
Orlando Business Journal Exeter Property Group is seeking approval from the Apopka, Fla, Planning Commission to build a large industrial project The local government agency is hearing the proposal today Plans call for four buildings totaling 12...
South Florida Business Journal Lucky’s Management has proposed building a dual-branded hotel near the Fort Lauderdale/ Hollywood International Airport The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, hotel developer this spring paid $333 million for the...
South Florida Business Journal Taurus Investment Holdings and Congress Group have submitted plans to build a 21-story office building in Miami’s Health District The Boston developers bought the 651,766-square-foot project’s 214-acre...
South Florida Business Journal KAR Properties is planning to build a 36-story office building in downtown Miami The city’s Urban Development Review Boad will consider the proposal tomorrow The project has been proposed for a 158-acre site at...