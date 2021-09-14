Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Apartment Ventures NNC has paid $216 million, or $240,000/unit, for Fifty101, a 90-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Cypress, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Bascom Group, which was represented in the deal...
REJournals Ally Financial has agreed to lease 55,000 square feet of office space at Schaumburg Towers, an 882,000-sf office property in Schaumburg, Ill, about 30 miles northwest of Chicago Ally’s lease brings the property’s occupancy to...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Sterling Bay Co and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital has paid $745 million, or $24833/sf, for Lafayette Corporate Campus, a 300,000-square-foot office property in Lafayette, Colo Sterling Bay and Harrison...
Charlotte Business Journal American Landmark Apartments has paid $815 million, or about $241,124/unit, for 8 Metro Station, a 338-unit complex in Charlotte, NC The Tampa, Fla, company bought the property, at 5025 Wembley Central Lane, from an...
Monthly rents for apartments nationwide rose in August by $25/unit, or 17 percent from the previous month, to $1,539/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That brings to an end a three-month stretch in which month-over-month rents increased at...
Dallas Business Journal Truvant has agreed to lease 355,517 square feet of industrial space in Haslet, Texas, about 15 miles north of downtown Fort Worth, Texas The manufacturing and packaging services company has started interior work on the...
The volume of sublease office space in the United States reached a record 1324 million square feet at the end of the second quarter - the seventh consecutive quarterly increase - according to Cushman & Wakefield But it was the third straight quarter...
AZ Big Media CA Ventures has paid $33 million, or $35946/sf, for Copper Point, a 91,805-square-foot medical-office building in Gilbert, Ariz The Chicago investment management company purchased the property from West Coast Capital Partners of Los...
The Real Deal A venture of DivcoWest and GPI Cos has paid $92 million, or $460/sf, for Lankershim Plaza, a 200,000-square-foot office building in North Hollywood, Calif DivcoWest, of San Francisco, and GPI, of Los Angeles, purchased the property...